Viral Video Exposes Difference In Starbucks Workers' Salaries

If you’ve ever been inside a large Target, you’re probably familiar with the Starbucks locations that are often placed right at the entrance.

The coffee chain operates more than 1,300 cafes in Targets across the country, giving it an even larger footprint when it comes to reaching a broad customer base.

But one TikToker is making waves for pointing out a fact that many workers probably never considered — that because Starbucks employees working in cafes inside of Target stores are technically Target employees, their salaries are up to the discretion of Target, not Starbucks corporate.

In a video that has since garnered more than 190,100 views and 18,000 likes, a Starbucks employee by the name of Anna made a cheeky nod to the salary discrepancies.

“Corporate workers knowing Target Starbucks workers get $15/hr doing less work,” the video reads over a video of Anna singing along to lyrics that ironically say “breaking my heart.”

In the comments, many referred to the Target Starbucks locations as “Starbucks,” giving their two cents and sparking conversation about which variation of the coffee chain has better working conditions and options.

“Corporate Starbucks is 10x better than Target bc u get free food and drinks and don’t work alone,” one user wrote in a comment that was liked more than 250 times.

“True but i just like getting paid more + my target starbucks is slow here,” the original poster offered.

“But no free drinks, food, bags of coffee, 30% discount, spotify, tuition, health care for part time,” another pointed out to the original poster, listing out some of the benefits that corporate workers can earn.

“The free tuition sucks though because you have to work 20 hours a week,” Anna explained. “I would rather have more money and target does have health care.”

Other commenters who claimed that they work for corporate Starbucks said they were earning wages all across the board, some earning $12, $15.60 and even $17 per hour, while Anna said she only was earning $9.50 per hour prior to making the switch to the Target version of the store.

In October, Starbucks announced that by the end of summer 2022, all employees in the U.S. will earn $15 per hour minimum and up to $23 per hour maximum depending on years of service. By the end of this month, employees with two-plus years of employment will earn a 5% raise, and those with five-plus years of service to the company are eligible to earn a 10% raise.

According to Indeed, the national average salary for a Target-located Starbucks barista is $13.36.

There are currently more than 15,200 Starbucks locations in the U.S., including those inside and operated by Target and other major chain stores.

