Pepul Raises INR 10 Crore in Seed Funding

Pepul, a privacy-first, interest-based social network emerging from India, has raised INR 10 crore in its Seed funding round by prominent investors Hourglass Venture Partners, Girish Mathrubootham and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Anonymous users and negative content sharing are the root problems for a social platform to become toxic and negative for the users. To create a positive long-term culture, Pepul strongly focuses on tackling & sustaining the above things in their beginning stage. In this way, the platform believes to create a strong and authentic platform full of verified real users. Pepul is democratizing verified badges, where any real authentic user can get a verified badge by following the guidelines. With this core base, the platform works on the personal interest-based social network concept, where people can connect, interact and create their real-world community based on their personal interests. An interesting layer of adding hyperlocal features makes the community creation concept more interesting. The goal is simple. Pepul enables any real authentic user to create an authentic positive community based on their interests, said a statement.

Pepul plans to use this funding on building the safest social platform's infrastructure, team expansion and user acquisition to move faster towards this vision. Currently, thousands of users are signing up and the app looks more promising with its new interface and verified user base culture.

We are thankful to all the investors who have trusted us and our team and for backing this audacious vision of building a positive safest social network from India for the world. Their backing gives us more responsibility to do a great platform that touches millions of lives and make them proud, said Suresh Kumar. G, founder and CEO of Pepul.