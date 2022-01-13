Rooter Raises $25 Million In Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rooter, India’s leading game streaming and e-sports platform, has raised $25 million in Series A round led by Lightbox, March Gaming and Duane Park Ventures.

Company handle

Through this funding round, the company also facilitated the secondary sale for a few of its shareholders and an exit route for a few employees through ESOP buyback. Rooter is looking to almost double its team size by hiring across divisions to add to its 55-member team in New Delhi, said a statement.

“Rooter has been growing at a blistering pace over the last 18 months in tandem with the ballooning mobile gaming market in India and this fresh infusion of funds by such marquee domestic and international investors only validates our work,” said Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO of Rooter. “Our community of streamers has been witnessing amazing engagement on our platform, which has allowed us to increase our revenues in the last six months,” he added.

“Gaming is the future of social media for the next generation. Rooter is working to enhance the online experience of this community. And we’re excited to partner with them on this journey,” said Sid Talwar, partner at Lightbox.

Designed to give a community platform to countless gaming enthusiasts, Rooter is India’s leading game streaming and e-sports platform in the market. It encourages mobile and PC gamers to stream popular games like Call of Duty, Freefire, Valorant, and more and conduct multiple esports tournaments to engage the likes of e-sports players. Owing to its ultra-modern engagement features and robust technology network, Rooter has been ranked top sports app on Google Play Store with 30-plus million downloads, added the statement.