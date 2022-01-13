ORAI Raises INR 6.5 Crore In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Conversational AI platform ORAI has raised INR 6.5 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment platforms. The funds will be utilized to expand sales and marketing, to capture larger markets, product development and towards R&D.

Company handle

ORAI is addressing a significant problem, by offering 100 per cent automation powered by AI with all the advanced features in a single bot that does all the work related to customer support, customer outreach, customer engagement, marketing, sales support and post-sales services. The platform has also introduced WhatsApp commerce, where automating business conversations over WhatsApp with the power of AI.

“AI driven chatbots has witnessed an upsurge in demand as it helps businesses to grow and function holistically. Similarly, ORAI has evolved exponentially as a robust AI conversational platform catering to 14 sectors including healthcare, real estate, education, automobile, among others. This platform ensures end to end solutions to the customers and clients thus enabling a smoother customer interface, streamline operations, quicker lead generation and also maximize ROI on digital marketing spends. We at IPV look forward to supporting ORAI’s vision to grow beyond boundaries and be the leaders in AI conversational space,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

“As IPV continues to show trust in our business growth, with the second round led by the platform, we are all set to expand our operations nationally and internationally. With WhatsApp commerce becoming the biggest demand in the industry, ORAI has received multiple appreciations from customers for its high tech, high performing platform,”said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO of ORAI.

ORAI acts as a strong enterprise solution for a variety of use cases. The engagement ratio of the digital user has gone up by min 200 per cent as the customers are reached on new-age channels like WhatsApp, Google Assistant and Alexa. The platform has helped businesses to Increase qualified leads and accelerate business revenue. Also, it provides 24x7 access to information, handles client queries more effectively and improves customer acquisition and retention, said a statement.