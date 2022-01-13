Traya Raises $2.2 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Holistic hair care platform Traya has raised $2.2 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from existing investors Kae Capital and Whiteboard Capital.

Traya takes responsibility for the results. Its proprietary hair diagnosis (Dx) can now predict time to see results and flag cases that cannot be helped. This has helped Traya achieve a 93 per cent efficacy, also making it the only brand to have a five-month money back guarantee on hair loss. On an average, customers on Traya’s recommended plan notice a change in hair growth in five months, said a statement.

“Having gone through it personally, I know how difficult it is to first accept that one has hair loss and to ask for help. The market is cluttered with wrongful claims and one tends to believe nothing can be done. Hair loss or hair fall is not a cosmetic problem, it's a medical problem that needs a diagnosis and doctors and that is what we are here to change,” said Altaf Saiyed, co-founder at Traya.

“Indians, especially men, are losing hair at a fairly young age nowadays and this has a significant impact on self-esteem and confidence. Hair loss is a complex issue that cannot be solved just by topical applications like shampoos and serums. It needs a holistic approach covering diet, nutrition, lifestyle apart from topical applications. Altaf and Saloni have developed enormous expertise in understanding hair loss and developed a unique business model including multiple sciences, consultation, coaching and a suite of products and have demonstrated success in solving hair loss issues. We at Fireside are very excited to work with the Traya team and believe this could be a disruption at a global level,” said VS Kannan Sitaram, partner at Fireside.