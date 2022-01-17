Edustoke Raises INR 3 Crore In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edustoke, an online platform in preschool to K-12 space, has recently raised INR 3 crore in Seed funding from Indus Initiatives.

“We are very pleased to welcome Indus Initiatives as our partner in realizing the vision that we had set out for edustoke. We are entering a very exciting, high acceleration phase in our journey and I am confident that this partnership will grow many folds in the coming months. We aim at expanding to 45 new cities within the country and internationally and anticipate a three times growth this year,” said Pawas Tyagi, co-founder of Edustoke

“Edustoke is on a very strong foundation and poised to grow at a rapid pace. We want to ensure that every parent has the information, advice and ability to get the best education and development opportunities for their child. edustoke already achieved what most startups aspire to after having received a couple of rounds of funding. They are well on their way to become the biggest K-12 education marketplace. Indus is planning a longer, deeper engagement with edustoke,” said Sajeev Mishra, CEO of Indus Initiatives.

The brand will leverage the capital infusion to scale to new cities across the country. It will also invest in technology to bolster its platform, strengthen its team and build the brand. They are looking at increasing their services that are being used by a host of education service providers and edtech companies to acquire customers.

The platform is currently servicing 15 cities in the country, intending to expand to 45 new cities by early 2022, both national and international, such as Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati along with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and Bahrain among others. In addition, it is working with banks and fintech companies to extend 0 per cent EMI to parents to afford quality education, said a statement.