Epigeneres Biotech Raises $6 Million In Series B

Mumbai-based Epigeneres Biotech, the exclusive licensee in India of Singapore-based Tzar Labs, has raised $6 million in a Series B funding round. The round was led by Kotak Investment Advisors, Moez Daya (of Satya Capital) and LetsVenture Angel Fund, among others.

In May 2021, Epigeneres Biotech announced their early detection cancer test (co-developed with Tzar Labs, Singapore - a specialized molecular diagnostic company), with a pioneering breakthrough in RNA bio-markers technology which can even detect cancer in Stage Zero (i.e., before tumor formation). With initial approvals in place, the latest round of investment will go towards expanding its Lab facilities, scaling operations and development of an AI platform to launch the service in India - a world first, said a statement.

“The ability to detect cancer through a simple blood test at stage zero, can be a major breakthrough that can change the way cancer diagnosis is approached. We see this as an excellent opportunity to partner in the pioneering growth story of a home-grown Indian company, that is innovating diagnostic technologies in Oncology,” said Nitin Deshmukh of Kotak.

“We believe that the Epigeneres Biotech offering will transform the way cancer care is delivered with real-time, comprehensive and swift insights, something never experienced before in India or the world. We see tremendous potential and are excited to back the Company in its accelerated growth,” said Nimesh Kampani who led the round on LetsVenture.

Epigeneres Biotech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes molecular medicines and nutrigenomic formulations for the treatment and prevention of serious medical conditions like cancer and diseases of aging. It has also co-developed a cancer prognostic and diagnostic technology with Singapore-based Tzar Labs, is the sole licensee in India for this technology, and is getting ready to launch this service in India soon, added the statement.