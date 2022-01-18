MyCaptain Raises $3 Million In Pre Series-A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MyCaptain, a Bangalore-based startup focused on reimagining the future of work, has raised $3 million in Pre Series-A funding led by Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from IPV, Firstport ventures, IIM Calcutta Angels Network, Singapore Angel Investors and other super angels.

MyCaptain, an online mentoring platform, co-founded by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh and Ruhan Naqash has become a platform where students can learn directly from young professionals, discover new career options and build practical skills.

“It is an exciting time for edtech in India as we see several new categories emerging and MyCaptain has been a category creator and leader. We will use the funds raised to further scale our course offerings, acquire more users and grow our team. We are excited to partner with Ankur Capital and other investors who have shown a great amount of belief in our vision and team,” said Mohammad Zeeshan, the CEO and co-founder, MyCaptain.

“There is a global trend to reimagine how employment will be structured, particularly in the context of new-age careers. We believe a platform that actively engages with users over a period to skill and educate them in new age requirements has a tremendous opportunity to scale and ensure significant income. MyCaptain’s understanding of the user pain points and focus on delivering value to the users sets them apart,” said Rema Subramanian, co-founder and managing partner of Ankur Capital.