How To Avoid Spam Calls And Focus On Important Ones

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is not unusual to get a call from an unknown or unfamiliar number. Unfortunately, even with today's technological advances, answering a call is never a good idea if you do not know who is calling. In the same way, one may miss out on an important call just because the number looked unfamiliar. It may be anyone from a potential employee to a potential investor! Business cards are often handed out in conferences, meetings as well as exhibitions. A contact number may also be accessed through a mutual acquaintance, a floating resume, company website or social media sometimes. Thus, it is a pure chance whether the next unknown caller needs to be answered or not.

Handout

Around 59.49 Million Americans reported having lost money to scams between July 2020 and June 2021 with an average loss per person of $502. This equated to a staggering $29.8 billion loss when extrapolated to the adult US population. In India, over 40 billion spam calls were identified in the year 2021 itself. In fact, one caller had made 202 million spam calls from a single cell phone number.

How can you find out who owns a phone number if you receive a call from someone you do not recognize? Do you call them back, risk speaking with a marketer or salesperson? Do you ignore it and go about your business? Or do you try to figure out who it is before deciding whether or not to call them back? Even though most people receive many robocalls each day or week, their curiosity frequently gets the best of them, and they want to know who called. This comprehensive guide contains tips on knowing who called you and what to do.

Who is Calling Me from This Number?

When you do not know who is on the other end of the line, it might not be a good idea to pick up the phone. You may use a few techniques to figure out who is contacting you on the other line. You can use these techniques to establish whether the person phoning is safe or not before picking up the phone. The methods are as follows: Use Google to do a reverse phone lookup; Use social media to look for the phone number; and Look into websites that deal with spam calls.

If you receive a call from an unknown number, you should determine who is calling you. you will not have to play guessing games every time you get a call from an unknown number. Use the methods listed above to search up the unknown phone numbers calling you and see which one works best for you.

Click here to know about whose number is this calling me>>

Why Should I Know Who Called Me?

It happens to us all: you check your phone and see a missed call from a number that seems familiar but is not in your contacts. Your initial reaction may be to phone back and find out who it was, but there may be better options. Is it your physician, your child's school principal, or your neighbour? Might be none of them.

Scammers are skilled at faking phone numbers for the sake of caller ID. So, just because a phone number has your area code does not indicate the caller is from your neighbourhood. Crooks exploit well-known area codes to earn your trust. When you call back, you confirm that the number belongs to a genuine person and that you are prepared to put out the effort of phoning an unknown number. It puts you in danger of scammers calling you later to try to con you with a new ruse.

What's the Best Tool to Find Out Who Called Me?

Do you want a cold caller to be exposed? Or perhaps you would like to learn more about a phone number? Several websites offer both paid and free reverse phone lookups. You may create a detailed profile on somebody by combining this with broad public information. The five most popular tools in this category are; CocoFinder – Overall best reverse phone lookup directory; Instant Checkmate - Largest reverse phone lookup directory; Intelius - Best for address lookup details; Truthfinder - Find Additional Information and Numlooker - Simple free reverse phone lookup.

Overview of CocoFinder

CocoFinder might be the most preferred platform for people to search. Individuals will have simple access to public information through the platform. Using its unique features, you can easily access all general information. As a result, we propose that you use the same platform for both. Another advantage of CocoFinder is that it provides immediate access to the tools. It means you do not have to create an account to enjoy its services. Furthermore, none of the premium services will need a membership charge.

Pros of CocoFinder

· The platform is free to use, and there are no fees associated with using the services. You can also access the database without having to create an account.

· No one can see what you were looking for since the servers are encrypted. Furthermore, because there is no registration, it does not keep track of your activity or personal information.

· The user experience is fantastic.

Cons of CocoFinder

· CocoFinder is not available as a smartphone app. However, you may still use your smartphone's web browser to view it. It is well-suited to small-screen devices.

How Much Does CocoFinder Cost

CocoFinder, unlike many other background check sites, is entirely free. It does not charge any fees to use the site, nor does it need a premium subscription to access any features. This provides a fantastic chance to conduct many searches in real-time and learn about anyone's background.

Click here to go to CocoFinder Official Website>>

How to Find Out Who Called Me Quickly with CocoFinder?

Every day, everyone conducts a Google search to look up information. As a result, using CocoFinder to search for data is a breeze! The steps below show how simple it is to find out who called you using a phone number.

Step 1: Visit CocoFinder official website

Go to the CocoFinder official website and choose "Phone Lookup" from the drop-down menu. From here, you can perform a reverse phone lookup.

Step 2: Fill in the details

Click on the "Start Search" button after entering the phone number you want to look up. CocoFinder will search for the phone number in a few seconds.

Step 3: Check the profile details

When you click on a person's profile in the search results, you will see their complete name, address, employment, social media profiles, and other details.

How to Optionally Block a Phone Number

Here are several options for blocking a number from contacting you or sending you text messages if you have an Android phone. While some of these methods are universal, they may differ depending on the device type, model, operating system version, phone user interface, and manufacturer. The techniques outlined below will show you where (and how) to browse in your smartphone to prevent numbers from contacting or texting you.

1. Choose a contact from your phone's contact list

You may quickly block the number you want to ban from your phone's contact list if you have it saved on your phone.

2. Using the Call Log

This is the best option when you do not have the contact stored on your phone. You may also prohibit a stored number from appearing in your call record.

3. Making Use of Third-Party Apps

If your phone does not have a built-in call or SMS blocking capability, several great applications available on the Google PlayStore can help. These applications also come with more extensive and sophisticated blocking functions, such as automated blocking of spam numbers, identifying unknown/private callers, setting a specific time for blocking calls or SMS, and so on. Furthermore, they are simple to use and are completely free.

Conclusion

Any businessperson is bound to receive at least a few unknown calls, sooner or later. To receive the call, to call them back or to ignore the call is a decision that should be taken with precaution. Phone lookup services come in handy. Every phone lookup service has its own set of reasons. CocoFinder is one of the best phone lookup services available, but it is not the only one. Try a few different services until you find what you are looking for.