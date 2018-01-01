News

Facebook Working on a Plan to Pick News From Favored Media Partners
Facebook Working on a Plan to Pick News From Favored Media Partners

The feature is called Collections and functions similarly to Snapchat's Discover section.
Alex Heath | 3 min read
Here's Why Entrepreneurs Ought to Value Mainstream Media
Here's Why Entrepreneurs Ought to Value Mainstream Media

Facts are important to finding your way in the world, even if they aren't as persuasive as we wish they were.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
How to Spot Real News from Fake News Online: A Definitive Guide
How to Spot Real News from Fake News Online: A Definitive Guide

Many of these fakes originate from overseas "companies," whose members cite "income" as the primary motivating factor.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Facebook's Zuckerberg Discloses Steps to Fight Fake News
Facebook's Zuckerberg Discloses Steps to Fight Fake News

He said Facebook has been working on the issue of misinformation for a long time, calling the problem complex both technically and philosophically.
Reuters | 3 min read
Majority of U.S. Adults Get News From Social Media
Majority of U.S. Adults Get News From Social Media

Reddit has the largest number of users who say they get their news on the site at 70 percent, followed by Facebook users at 66 percent and Twitter at 59 percent.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)

3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
The 10 Most Expensive U.S Cities for Business Travelers
The 10 Most Expensive U.S Cities for Business Travelers

Thank goodness for corporate expense accounts.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Rough News For Cat Lovers: Your Cuddly Kitty Could Make You Prone to Fits of Rage
Rough News For Cat Lovers: Your Cuddly Kitty Could Make You Prone to Fits of Rage

Watch out for cute little Mister Whiskers. He could be carrying a nasty parasite known to potentially tip off temper tantrums and other aggressive behaviors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Hey, Kids. Want to Be Smarter and Friendlier? Play More Video Games. Maybe.
Hey, Kids. Want to Be Smarter and Friendlier? Play More Video Games. Maybe.

Survey says: Blowing their brains out on video games for several hours a week might not be so bad for children after all.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
10 Interesting Facts About Twitter on its 10th Birthday
10 Interesting Facts About Twitter on its 10th Birthday

A commemorative serving of trivia about the social network that could have been named 'Friendstalker.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
