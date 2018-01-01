News
Managing Employees
A Manager's Guide to Delivering Bad News (Infographic)
If you have the right approach, breaking bad news doesn't have to be so daunting.
More From This Topic
Facebook Working on a Plan to Pick News From Favored Media Partners
The feature is called Collections and functions similarly to Snapchat's Discover section.
Media Coverage
Here's Why Entrepreneurs Ought to Value Mainstream Media
Facts are important to finding your way in the world, even if they aren't as persuasive as we wish they were.
News and Trends
How to Spot Real News from Fake News Online: A Definitive Guide
Many of these fakes originate from overseas "companies," whose members cite "income" as the primary motivating factor.
Facebook's Zuckerberg Discloses Steps to Fight Fake News
He said Facebook has been working on the issue of misinformation for a long time, calling the problem complex both technically and philosophically.
News and Trends
Majority of U.S. Adults Get News From Social Media
Reddit has the largest number of users who say they get their news on the site at 70 percent, followed by Facebook users at 66 percent and Twitter at 59 percent.
Dating
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)
3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Business Travel
The 10 Most Expensive U.S Cities for Business Travelers
Thank goodness for corporate expense accounts.
Cats
Rough News For Cat Lovers: Your Cuddly Kitty Could Make You Prone to Fits of Rage
Watch out for cute little Mister Whiskers. He could be carrying a nasty parasite known to potentially tip off temper tantrums and other aggressive behaviors.
Parenting
Hey, Kids. Want to Be Smarter and Friendlier? Play More Video Games. Maybe.
Survey says: Blowing their brains out on video games for several hours a week might not be so bad for children after all.
10 Interesting Facts About Twitter on its 10th Birthday
A commemorative serving of trivia about the social network that could have been named 'Friendstalker.'