Cloud Tailor Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cloud Tailor, a D2C platform that enables personalized women’s fashion, has raised $1.0 million in its pre-Series A round led by 35North Ventures and Mergerdomo.

Pexels

Two of Cloud Tailor's existing HNI customers (Neema Rani from US and Nirupa Reddy from Hyderabad) also participated in the current funding round. The funds will be allocated towards expansion of personalized fashion fulfillment centres across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Patna and Mumbai and growth of its technology team and the marketplace business models for Cloud Tailor, said a statement.

“We are excited to announce 35North Ventures and Mergerdomo’s investment in Cloud Tailor. We are glad to have found the perfect partners who support our vision of creating and optimizing consumer experience in personalized fashion like never before, disrupting the D2C fashion space through technology and cultivating consumer relationships across the globe with those seeking quality,” said Susmitha Lakkakula, founder of Cloud Tailor.

“We are very happy to partner with Cloud Tailor in its growth journey towards becoming the D2C brand to reckon with in the personalized fashion sector. The dynamic founders created this unique concept at a time where businesses were scrambling to stay afloat. They have had a great start performance wise and they are now on an upward swing where they have brilliantly managed to understand a simple yet complicated consumer concern and have the most viable solution ready. We look forward to a great journey ahead and we wish the team at Cloud Tailor great success in the years to come,” said Ashwani Singh from 35North Ventures.

Cloud Tailor will be operationalised across 20 cities in the coming two quarters. They will grow their customer base to more than 15 countries across the world, for their D2C personalized fashion orders, added the statement.