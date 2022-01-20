Khelgully Raises INR 3.1 Crore In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bangalore-based social e-sports RMG platform, Khelgully, has raised INR 3.1 crore in Seed funding round led by Titan Capital, along with prominent angel investors.

Khelgully operates on the real money gaming model and allows players to earn real cash while pursuing their passion for gaming. The platform also allows gamers to play with their friends, see who the real winner is and also get a referral bonus every time they invite another player to play on Khelgully.

“We are thrilled to be backed by our investors and are looking forward to building a path for a billion gamers to take up gaming as a career choice. We intend to build a collaborative platform to motivate the players, organizers, content creators, sponsors and other deep-rooted stakeholders,” said Prakul Bansal co-founder of Khelgully.

"Quite clearly, will have substantial, natural tailwinds and we could see quite a few successful companies emerge from this space. The Khelgully founders have very clear ideas about building their community and infrastructure and we are equally confident in backing them," said Neil Bahal, CEO of Negen Capital and one of their primary investors.

The e-sports space is currently the fastest growing segment in the gaming industry. Various industry reports suggest that in India, the gaming market is anticipated to be valued at $7 billion by 2026 and has made its mark in multiple, mainstream sporting tournaments. India has played host to some of the most significant tournaments within e-sports, such as PUBG Mobile Series 2019 and the Electronic Sports League, further proving that the sector will grow at an unprecedented pace in the near future, said a statement.