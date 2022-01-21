Figaro's Pizza Inks Pact With FranGlobal To Expand In India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Figaro's Italian Pizza has inked a deal with FranGlobal to open hundreds of outlets throughout India over the next 25 years.

With this, Figaro’s Pizza, which is one of the world's fastest growing pizza markets, will step into India, said a statement.

“We are incredibly excited to be entering the Indian market on our 40th anniversary. This major expansion has opened a lot of possibilities for us and we are confident that the unique flavors of our pizzas and other products will find an appreciative audience in India. We look forward to FranGlobal for their leadership. Figaro’s and FranGlobal will work together to create pizza combos which will prove popular amongst the Indian audience,” said Ron Berger, CEO of Figaro's Pizza.

“FranGlobal has always believed in connecting with the local marketplace. As a market entry and advisory firm, we deal in every sector and territory and represent hundreds plus brands actively. We focus on brands with strong IPs and standards. In the next four years, we plan to open 250 stores across major cities through exclusive development franchise partners. Our team will be working with Figaro’s team for menu and product development. We have already started working with real estate developers for initial key locations,” said Venus Barak, CEO, FranGlobal.

The primary pizza market is currently dominated by two large American players - Domino's and Pizza Hut alongside regional and local chains. With more than 40 years in the business, Figaro’s has inherent strong SOPs and strength. With the addition of local market variables, this can become a powerful offering to partners and customers. Our goal is to create a better pizza experience and offering for our patrons, said the statement.