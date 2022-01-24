Hospals Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hospals, a cross border health benefits and travel platform that enables international patients to access healthcare across India, UAE, Turkey and Thailand, has raised $3.5 million in pre-Series A investment from Inflection Point Ventures, 9Unicorns, Singapore-based Wavemaker and prominent angels like Kunal Shah, Sanjeev Mishra and Razorpay founders.

The funds will be used to expand the platform geographically to reach $900 million in GMV, serving 1.5 million subscribers and patients to get quality medical and cosmetic treatments across the world.

“Healthcare expenses which include treatment costs and travelling expenditure can be daunting for a family. Having a guided advisory from companies like Hospals can ease the stress as their model connects you with the best doctors and surgeons in their respective disciplines. They also provide translation and residential assistance close to the hospitals. Hospals sit at the crossroads where it is helping patients and medical professionals. Healthcare as a market opportunity is booming and with growth in insurtech, we are very bullish on Hospals and healthcare in general,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures.

“India is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for medical tourism on the back of affordability and accessibility of high-quality healthcare treatments. Hospals has been at the centre of expanding this market. We at Venture Catalysts are happy to have been its early backer and are now reinvesting in its growth story along with our commitments from 9Unicorns. Hospals has reinvented itself to cater to the rising demand from this sector by facilitating end-to-end services including providing medical loans to the patients. We are optimistic that Hospals would emerge as the most significant player in the crossborder healthcare segment,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder of 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

Hospals uses its proprietary recommendation engine to find the best surgeons and cosmetic clinics for patients depending on their location, treatment and budget. Its network of over 400 Hospals Health Consultants across 30 countries provides local counselling and support to ensure a seamless experience for the patient, said a statement.