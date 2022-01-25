Soon, Corelle India Will Expand Its Online Presence

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Corelle Brands LLC, an instant brands company, is an universal pioneer in the segment of cookware. The company is into manufacturing and marketing kitchenware offerings worldwide. The brand has its headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois.

The company is dedicated to leverage its target audience in India by providing them with new launches, greater online and offline presence.

In order to cater to the growing demand of Corelle products in India, the brand plans to expedite its e-commerce presence. “We are currently present on Amazon, Flipkart and we further plan to expand to e-commerce platforms like Tata Cliq Luxury, Paytm Mall, among others. We will be live on these new platforms by March first week,” said Amit Kararia, consultant of south Asia, representing Corelle India.

The brand is also planning to introduce drop shipment. “We will also be having drop shipments arrangements with Reliance retail stores and Nykaa,” Kararia added.

The pandemic-induced lockdown has pushed people to shop online. The brand witnessed an overall increase of 40 per cent sale on its e-commerce channels. Almost 25 per cent of its business comes from e-commerce.

“Business from e-commerce sites grew by more than 40 per cent during COVID-19 as people were honing their culinary skills. People invested in upgrading their crockery sets. Basically, the entire dining experience levelled up.”

Although traditional and modern trade suffered due to COVID-19, the online sale compensated the loss. “The offline business went down by 30 per cent across India, during COVID-19 times,” he added.

The brand has recently joined hands with Stone Sapphire as its sole distributor in India. “Earlier, Corelle India did not have freshness on the shelf. With Stone Sapphire coming in, we are launching 20 new designs in the market. This will bring freshness and will expedite the process of expansion.”

With an eye on expanding product reach among Indians, the brand is banking on its small electric kitchen appliances (SEKA). These include instant pot, air purifier, air fryer oven and air fryer. “This will be our pillar of growth in India. The SEKA products have already been ordered and we are waiting for the shipments to come in. The products will be available in India by March end.”

The company is also looking forward to its make in India initiative by 2023. “The products will be for Indian customers by Indian designers.”