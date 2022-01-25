Vajro Secures $8.5 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vajro, one of the fastest growing automated mobile app builders in the world, has raised $8.5 million in Series A round.

Vajro enables e-commerce store owners and service providers to create mobile shopping apps for Android and iOS users in 60 minutes or less without writing a single line of code. The company’s mission is to democratize app building and make it easy for merchants to create an improved mobile commerce experience thus improving conversion rates.

“Most e-commerce stores are optimized for desktop web traffic while 80 per cent of traffic is coming from mobile devices. Vajro solves this problem by reducing the friction of traditional mobile commerce, quickly and effectively. Our partnership will allow the team to continue to invest in the product and drive increased mobile sales for their clients,” said Daniel Bjornson from Five Elms Capital.

“Vajro will use its Series A funding to develop its next generation platform with new features and flexibility and to build integrations with other e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento and others in order to expand its reach even further” said Baskar Agneeswaran, CEO of Vajro.

More than 2,200 brands from over 150 countries have chosen Vajro to accelerate their growth. Leading D2C brands in India like Juicy Chemistry, Earth Rhythm, AndMe, FreeCultr, Melange Box, Prashanti Sarees, Shrus Eternity, House of Masaba all use Vajro for their mobile apps, said a company statement.