Every business today—whether yours is a small business or a large enterprise—is dealing with the organizational change of the “Great Resignation.” The effects of the persistent global pandemic have empowered professionals across industries and regions to leave their jobs in search of things like better pay and improved work-life balance, just to name a few.

The question is, what are you doing to increase engagement with your existing employees so you don’t lose them? What is your employee retention strategy for the next six, 12, 18 months? How will you make sure you keep engagement high for the new employees you have just onboarded into your organization?

We’ll answer these questions and more in an upcoming free webinar, Growing Employee Engagement During the Great Resignation, presented by Dell Technologies, Intel, and Entrepreneur. In this interactive meet up, we’ll uncover actionable insights and strategies from Eric Townsend, Director of SMB Partner and Managed Service Providers Marketing at Intel.

During this discussion, Townsend will:

  • Review the history of employee engagement
  • Discuss current statistics around the Great Resignation’s impact on employee engagement
  • Uncover strategies to grow existing employee engagement
  • Reveal tips on how to ensure your new employees keep engaged
  • Review a sample 12-month employee engagement plan 

Don’t miss one of the most valuable virtual meet ups to help you grow engagement with your team in 2022. The Growing Employee Engagement During the Great Resignation webinar will take place live on Thursday, March 3, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

