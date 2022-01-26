Free Webinar: Growing Employee Engagement During the Great Resignation

Every business today—whether yours is a small business or a large enterprise—is dealing with the organizational change of the “Great Resignation.” The effects of the persistent global pandemic have empowered professionals across industries and regions to leave their jobs in search of things like better pay and improved work-life balance, just to name a few.

The question is, what are you doing to increase engagement with your existing employees so you don’t lose them? What is your employee retention strategy for the next six, 12, 18 months? How will you make sure you keep engagement high for the new employees you have just onboarded into your organization?

During this discussion, Townsend will:

Review the history of employee engagement

Discuss current statistics around the Great Resignation’s impact on employee engagement

Uncover strategies to grow existing employee engagement

Reveal tips on how to ensure your new employees keep engaged

Review a sample 12-month employee engagement plan

