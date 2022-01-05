The Year That Was: Reflections 2021
Our hope is that these insights from a variety of voices in the MENA business ecosystem will both inform and inspire you to engage in some active reflection of your own, and then use it to manifest your dreams for 2022.
While we have only just bid goodbye to 2021, there’s a frantic energy that I see in the entrepreneurs and businesses around me- they are almost desperate to end the year on a strong note, and thus sort of ensure that they are kicking off 2022 on a solid footing.
And who can blame them? While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely (we hope) behind us, and despite our businesses coming back on track, the trauma of the crisis is still fresh in the minds of most, and we’re all still feeling that pressure to make up for the lost time.
But descending into such a frenzy at the end of a year often means that they are not taking the time to ponder over what they have done over the last 12 months- there’s no recollection of accomplishments made, nor any thought given to lessons learnt.
Now, dear reader, this is something we at Entrepreneur Middle East would like to discourage you from doing- and this particular feature is our attempt to encourage you to pause, look back on the year gone by, and see how your experiences in 2021 can help shape your future in 2022.
Our hope is that these insights from a variety of voices in the MENA business ecosystem will both inform and inspire you to engage in some active reflection of your own, and then use it to manifest your dreams for 2022. Here's to a great year ahead!
- Natalia Shustova, founder, Goshá
- Omar Al Gurg, founder, Modu Method
- Nisha Ramisetty, co-founder, Naksha Collections
- Edward Sabbagh, VP, Marketplace, Farfetch
- Luma Makhlouf, co-founder, HL Foods
- Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO, GMG
- Salwa Radwi, founder, Nuqtah
- Amjad Barakat, co-founder, Innovision Holding
- Nadia Rouchdy, co-founder, Reel Palestine
- Alexander Heller, founder, HyperSpace
- Ruchika Singhal, founder, The Grove Salons
- Eslam Hussein, co-founder, Invygo
- Tushar Jiwarajka, founder, Volte Art Projects
- Gabriela Cury, founder, Intellect Coffee
- Fares Ghattas, Global CEO, The Luxury Network International
- Aakanksha Tangri, founder, Re:Set
- Tim Cordon, Area Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Radisson Hotel Group
