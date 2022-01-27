On a Mission To Digitize Healthcare

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For doctors, time is like a golden hour- the race against it is real. The growing world of technology is helping in the optimal utilization of time. With an aim to help doctors and bring technology to the heart of healthcare, HealthPlix was born. “At HealthPlix, we empower doctors with digital tools which take their practice online, improve patient outcomes and save time. We strongly believe that the current health problems can be better managed by providing digital tools to assist doctors during treatments. HealthPlix electronic medical record (EMR) helps simplify doctor workflow, write reports faster and improve efficiency. Eventually, we want our doctors to spend as much time as possible with patients and less time on accounting or notes, paperwork etc,” said Sandeep Gudibanda, CEO, HealthPlix Technologies.

HealthPlix

HealthPlix was founded in 2014, “Our goal is to assist doctors in all ways possible to help drive better health outcomes. We are passionate about serving the doctors community by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and making their practice more efficient, scalable and reliable. HealthPlix is amassing medical data, making it a critical player for driving the success of India’s Health stack.”

“What sets HealthPlix apart, is the ability to directly address decision burn-out problems faced by doctors at the point of care. It helps them in managing the difficult and cumbersome task of having to deal with patient health records,” he added.

The company has raised a total of $22.5 million through three rounds of investments. “Our latest funding of $13.5 million was raised in Series B round. Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari and Chiratae Ventures are our most recent investors.”

As the effects of COVID-19 continue to linger, India's healthcare ecosystem offers a great opportunity to use technology to improve crucial processes. “Moving towards a digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem, tools like EMR are bound to become inevitable. EMR is the principal component of the health IT infrastructure maintaining a person's official, digital health record and is shared among multiple healthcare providers and agencies. So far, health tech innovation has not supported doctors in improving care and staying ahead of their competition. Our two-fold strategy to work with key opinion leaders of the healthcare industry (clinicians, doctors, researchers, patient groups) and pharmaceutical companies has helped us become a forerunner in the health-tech startup ecosystem,” said the CEO, giving an insight into the healthtech space.

Besides EMR, HealthPlix has launched analytics and research first products like ROBIN for doctors in India. For decades, AI systems have played a key role in a variety of businesses. In India's healthcare sector, AI and ML are being more widely used. Deep learning algorithms have been demonstrated to help doctors predict prognosis and future occurrences in patients. “Furthermore, modern digital technologies such as AI and ML can aid in illness prevention and early diagnosis by collecting and examining several vitals of patients. This may potentially hasten the arrival of life-saving medications on the market. AI has the potential to be a doctor's assistant.”

The platform has adopted a multi-channel strategy to get closer to the doctor community. Total number of new patients and the corresponding prescriptions written by doctors through the platform has grown by two times over last year. “Today we are at 10,000 monthly active users (MAU) in our EMR platform, with 70-plus per cent of them being power users of the platform. We are India's fastest growing SaaS platform for doctors. We aspire to grow eight times in the next two years by expanding our team and adding more product depth.”

The platform is working on a specialty module for the pediatricians. “This product has been specially designed to assist kids aged 0-5 years. Pedia module enables - immunization tracking, growth charts for toddlers and infants, development charts and pediatric care plans for customized care.”