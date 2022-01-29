Stroke Of Genius: Logitech MX

Logitech’s new MX Keys Mini is a Mac keyboard that has been developed for creators on the go.

MX Keys Mini allows you to type with confidence, comfort, and style, given that its keys are equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech's best non-mechanical typing technology.

The minimalist form factor also aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching, resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics.

MX Keys Mini also features three new functions to improve your experience using the device: a dictation key, a mute/unmute microphone key, and an emoji key.

Tamara Clarke 

