Dark Store Platform ZFW Raises Funds To Extend Pre-Seed Round

ZFW, a dark store platform, has raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of marquee investors bringing its total pre-Seed funding to $415,000.

The funds will be utilized to scale operations in south India, accelerate hiring and build a robust tech platform.

“COVID-19 rapidly accelerated the emerging trend of direct orders for a huge segment of the e-commerce space. We are building a strong dark store network for D2C brands who will ride this wave. ZFW is on track to grow 10 times by the end of 2022,” said Madhav Kasturia, founder of ZFW.

“In the team, we saw deep passion and courage to address inefficiencies in the increasingly competitive D2C market. A model that enables brands to reach more customers in the fastest possible time while solving for customer experiences, high RTOs and profitability- is well-poised to capitalize on India's $100 billion-plus D2C opportunity by 2025. We're delighted to partner with them in their next phase of growth," said Rahul Jain, founder of Epigamia.

As part of its next phase, ZFW aims to launch 500-plus dark stores across all major metro and mini-metro markets by the end of 2022. ZFW helps D2C/F&B brands and logistics platforms expand hyperlocal delivery to newer geographies without upfront costs, overheads and operational hassles.