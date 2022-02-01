Step Conference To Hold Its Tenth Edition In Dubai From February 23-24, 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over 400 tech startups and hundreds of global investors are expected to be a part of the tenth edition of Step Conference, a tech and digital festival for emerging markets that will be held in Dubai, UAE from February 23-24, 2022. Held in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, a UAE-based information technology and business park, the two-day event will feature keynote speeches and workshops on contemporary topics such as Web3, non-fungible token (NFTs), blockchain technology, and fintech, among others.

Step

Speaking on the significance of Step Conference 2022’s timing, Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, “Step’s arrival alongside Expo 2020 Dubai unveils an immense opportunity for us to showcase our inspiring community to the global technology and innovation ecosystem. We hope to welcome international delegations to the conference, expanding the potential for partnerships and investment on a larger scale than ever before.”

Al Malik also spoke about how the business hub, which is home to over 1,600 tech startups, SMEs, and international corporations, has worked towards transforming the UAE into a global technology hub and establishing world-class digital infrastructure. “Our business district has been a cornerstone of the country’s economic diversification strategy for over 20 years and empowering startups and SMEs is essential in cementing our global competitiveness and commitment to innovation,” Al Malik added. “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Step Conference, as it embodies our district’s reputation of ‘Where Minds Click.’”

A roster of high-profile speakers is expected to attend this year’s event, including Paul Misener, Vice President of Global Innovation Policy and Communication, Amazon, Elie Habib, founder, Anghami, Michelle Arrazcaeta, head of Brand Strategy and Collaborations, Polaroid, and Sidra Qasim, co-founder, Atoms.

Source: Step

This year’s Step Conference will focus on four key tracks: the Fintech Track which focuses on payments, cryptocurrencies and e-commerce; the Future Track which highlights innovations using AI, mobility, energy and cloud technology; the Digital Track with a focus on media, marketing and content; and the Wellness Track which takes a look at healthtech and fitness. Additionally, the Start Track of the conference, which has Dubai-based business incubator in5 as its main partner, will take a look at the overall entrepreneurship ecosystem. Global influencers in the technology and digital space will share stories of success and growth, give advice on fundraising and investment, and spotlight startups gaining traction in the region.

With Step Conference taking place at the same time as the ongoing Expo 2020, the event’s panel discussions will also shed light on topics relevant to the latter, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health. This is expected to increase international opportunities and visibility for startups who will be participating at the conference.

On his part, Ray Dargham, CEO of Step commented on important role Dubai Internet City has played in the lead up to Step Conference 2022. “Our partnership with Dubai Internet City has been impactful in engaging and supporting entrepreneurs in the region,” he said. “We look forward to hosting top experts and discussing a future with a new digital landscape.”

As part of its ten-year anniversary celebrations, this year’s Step Conference will also highlight some of the biggest success stories of tech startups that originated in the MENA region. Tickets for Step Conference 2022 in Dubai are now on sale and can be purchased from the Step website.

