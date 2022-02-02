Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Plans To Attract 300 Digital Startups Within The Next Two Years

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy announced in January that it has held its first board meeting of 2022, where its Board of Directors approved the strategy for the years running from 2022 to 2024.

Aligned with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai as a global digital economy hub, the newly approved strategy aims towards improving existing digital business infrastructure, as well as attracting global digital firms and startups to Dubai.

“The new strategy lays the groundwork for a series of new initiatives and plans we have in the pipeline,” said H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. “Investing in the digital economy promotes economic growth and boosts Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the world’s leading economic centres. The forward-looking, future-driven vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance the digital economy and firmly embed it into the Emirate’s existing economic infrastructure is the mantra to be followed throughout the next stages of our sustainable development.”

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, led the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy board meeting. Source: Dubai Chamber

The 2022 budget for the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy was also approved during the meeting. Additionally, it also saw the confirmation of responsibilities for four newly-created committees, including the Digital Economy Finance Action Committee, the Digital Talent Action Committee, the Network and Ecosystem Action Committee, and the Government Coordination, Regulation, and Infrastructure Action Committee.

In the meeting, H.E. Al Olama also elaborated on the plans to attract 300 digital startups to Dubai within the next two years, and proposed certain changes to existing policies to support the digital economy’s growth. Plans on organizing an international conference on the new digital economy, in addition to promoting digital transformation across local companies were also discussed. “The private sector is the most capable partner in our plans to turn our goals into a concrete, mutually beneficial reality,” H.E. Al Olama added, as he stressed upon the need for more efficient partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to achieve the new strategy’s objectives.

Among the board members who convened at the meeting were H.E. Ahmad Abdullah bin Byat, Vice Chair of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of Digital Dubai, Khaled Ahmed Al Tayer, CEO of Al Tayer Insignia, Rashid Abdulla Al Ghurair, Fadi Ghandour, founder of Aramex, Mona Ataya, co-founder and CEO of Mumzworld, Hend Seddiqi, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Seddiqi Holding, Rashid Mohammed Alabbar, co-founder of Alabbar Enterprises, Mansour Khalifa Sultan bin Habtoor, Ronaldo Mashhour, Vice President of Amazon MENA, and Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem.

