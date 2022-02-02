43,000 People Have Signed a Petition Asking President Biden to Stop Ignoring Tesla: 'We Are Not Falling for the Manipulation.'

Over the past week, a Change.org petition has been circulating among Tesla loyalists and fans, asking President Joe Biden to acknowledge Tesla's leadership in the electronic vehicle (EV) sector.

"The White House and the Biden Administration have intentionally been trying to ignore Tesla's hard work while propping up GM and others as 'EV Leaders'," Petition creator Poet From The Stars wrote. "The purpose of this petition isn't to attack President Biden personally, but to let him know that we are not falling for the manipulation. We know Tesla is the leader and if you are manipulating Americans about who makes the most EVs, then what else are you trying to convince Americans of?"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemingly agrees with the Change.org petition, retweeting it and adding that the president doesn't acknowledge the company.

For reasons unknown, @potus is unable to say the word “Tesla” https://t.co/dcBNowOgKA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

The petition cited several instances where President Biden has seemingly ignored Musk's company, including an electric vehicle summit that hosted leadership from General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis but excluded Tesla.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki hinted that Tesla's non-union status might have been the reason for its exclusion from the event, saying, "Well, [carmakers GM, Ford and Stellantis] are the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, so I'll let you draw your own conclusions."

Elon Musk has tweeted his disappointment with the president several times, at one point even calling him a "puppet in human form."