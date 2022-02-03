Crypto Adoption to Next Level, Major Exchange Gets a Place on This Prominent Display

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cryptocurrencies are widely accepted over 87 nations by the end of 2021, with most jurisdictions testing their own versions of a central bank digital currency. The COVID-19 pandemic's economic implications are also a driving force behind the demand for crypto's widespread acceptance. Crypto.com believes that by the end of 2022, there will be one billion crypto users worldwide.

Total Number of Crypto Owners in Millions (Source: Crypto.com)

Notably, Axie Infinity enabled thousands of Filipino players to earn up to three times the minimum wage against a 40 per cent unemployment rate, making crypto gaming a household name. Cryptocurrency can't be purchased using a bank account. Exchanges have been active since the early days of Bitcoin when there was a lot less control in how crypto was bought, sold, and exchanged. Exchanges such as Coinbase, Robinhood and LBank, are more well-known for their services and have enabled their users to trade cryptocurrency with complete reliability and security.

LBank is a cryptocurrency exchange that provides a wide range of crypto-to-crypto trading pairings to customers all over the globe. Cryptocurrency investors throughout the world rely on the exchange to handle their assets. It was created in 2015. Moreover, clients from across the world use the exchange's services, which are available in global languages.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, LBank turned to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy Chinese New Year and took a step forward towards the adoption and widespread use of cryptocurrency. LBank, a major crypto exchange, is advertised on the highly acclaimed TimesSquare NYC, Nasdaq Billboard, making the Chinese New Year more exciting and pleasant.

LBank wishes you a Happy Chinese New Year

In New York City, according to Outfront Media's data, outdoor advertising may help reach up to 99 percent of the population weekly. Times Square has become a battleground for some of the world's most well-known businesses to secure a place in front of the world's eyes and is considered the holy grail of advertising.

As a result, LBank's aggressive and expensive marketing strategy has pushed the envelope in terms of the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global stage.