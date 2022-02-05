Sound On: Sony WF-C500

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sony’s new WF-C500 earbuds offers an ergonomic design for a snug and secure fit.

Sony

They feature Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that transforms upscale standard audio files to hi-res quality.

With 10 hours of continuous battery life, these earbuds are rated at IPX4 for water splash and sweat resistance, so you can use them without worry while exercising.

Compatible with popular voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant, the WF-C500 has a built-in omnidirectional mic that ensures clear voice quality during calls. In terms of color options, the WF-C500 is available in black, green, orange, and white.

