Sound On: Sony WF-C500

With 10 hours of continuous battery life, these earbuds are rated at IPX4 for water splash and sweat resistance, so you can use them without worry while exercising.

Sony’s new WF-C500 earbuds offers an ergonomic design for a snug and secure fit.

Sony

They feature Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that transforms upscale standard audio files to hi-res quality.

Compatible with popular voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant, the WF-C500 has a built-in omnidirectional mic that ensures clear voice quality during calls. In terms of color options, the WF-C500 is available in black, green, orange, and white.

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

