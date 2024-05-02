📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Optimize Performance and Boost Productivity for Your Mac with This $40 Bundle The variety of tools here can support a wide range of businesses and entrepreneurial needs.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs and business leaders who work with Mac computers and have teams using the same brand of devices — it's likely that you are not taking full advantage of the power of your business computers. To maximize the potential productivity and user-experience benefits of your computer, consider investing in this unique bundle.

For a limited time only, you can get The Big Mac Utility Bundle on sale for a reduced rate of just $39.99 (reg. $221). This bundle features 16 EnSili apps designed to enhance a user's Mac experience.

Some of the helpful tools this unique curation of apps features include a handy clipboard manager for better keeping track of assets, a free Wi-Fi finder that can be a lifesaver for business travelers, and simplified document-finding systems so that you can access your most important content quickly and without delay.

The variety of tools here can support a wide range of businesses and entrepreneurial needs.

For example, the QR Wizard enables you to easily generate and style QR code images on your Mac, which can prove invaluable when creating sales and marketing materials. For teams with a strong design focus, you could use Colori to generate and organize color palettes for different campaigns or products.

Some of the other tools in the bundle include CodeCounter for counting lines of code, Tidier for file organization, and ToAnything for easy batch media conversion.

Instead of settling for your team's base understanding of their Mac computers, empower them to push beyond with this special bundle.

For a limited time only, you can get The Big Mac Utility Bundle on sale for a reduced rate of just $39.99 (reg. $221).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

How This One Customer Service Hack Can Transform Your Business

Instead of examining all the options and offerings to add, consider what you should remove, redesign, and eliminate.

By Andrea Olson
Marketing

We Are in an AI Arms Race. Here's How We Can Beat AI Bots and Fraud.

An explanation of how fraudsters use AI to game digital advertising platforms — and how constant AI innovation is key to combating them.

By Jaxon Parrott
By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

10 Founders On the 'Aha' Moments That Unlocked Massive Growth: 'It Felt Like a Secret Hidden In Plain Sight'

New companies rarely get off the ground without some roadblocks, setbacks, and unforeseen decisions. Here, 10 founders describe the pivots that catapulted their profitability.

By Rachel Davies
Growing a Business

AI Marketing Is Flooding Social Media. Here's How to Make Sure You Don't Get Lost in the Robotic Noise.

Content overload from AI is the new normal. Marketing guru Mari Smithen shares strategies for navigating the AI revolution and getting your messaging across.

By Ben Angel
Franchise

After Decades of Hard Work, This Couple Is Living the Entrepreneurial Dream. Here's How They Achieved Generational Wealth.

Nadine and James Middleton's journey shows what can happen when hard-working people are matched with the right franchise.

By Carl Stoffers