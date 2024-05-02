The variety of tools here can support a wide range of businesses and entrepreneurial needs.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders who work with Mac computers and have teams using the same brand of devices — it's likely that you are not taking full advantage of the power of your business computers. To maximize the potential productivity and user-experience benefits of your computer, consider investing in this unique bundle.

For a limited time only, you can get The Big Mac Utility Bundle on sale for a reduced rate of just $39.99 (reg. $221). This bundle features 16 EnSili apps designed to enhance a user's Mac experience.

Some of the helpful tools this unique curation of apps features include a handy clipboard manager for better keeping track of assets, a free Wi-Fi finder that can be a lifesaver for business travelers, and simplified document-finding systems so that you can access your most important content quickly and without delay.

For example, the QR Wizard enables you to easily generate and style QR code images on your Mac, which can prove invaluable when creating sales and marketing materials. For teams with a strong design focus, you could use Colori to generate and organize color palettes for different campaigns or products.

Some of the other tools in the bundle include CodeCounter for counting lines of code, Tidier for file organization, and ToAnything for easy batch media conversion.

Instead of settling for your team's base understanding of their Mac computers, empower them to push beyond with this special bundle.

