Kritsnam Raises INR 6 Crore In Pre-Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kritsnam Technologies, has raised INR 6 crore as part of its pre-Series A round. The funding was led by BVR Mohan Reddy, the founder chairman of Cyient Ltd, Ashish Gupta, founder Helion Ventures, Kunal Shah, founder of Cred, among others.

Company handle

Kritsnam was founded in 2015 by K Sri Harsha, Prudhvi Sagar, Vinay Chataraju and Neeraj Rai, with a vision for global water security. Kritsnam provides cutting-edge IoT/AI solutions to water managers for managing their limited and dwindling water resources sustainably. The company’s immediate goal is to help businesses reduce water risks and ensure water security, said a statement.



The latest round of funding will be used to commercialize smart IoT and SaaS solutions that help businesses manage their water usage digitally, reduce groundwater footprint and comply with government regulations.

“The global smart water management opportunity is exceeding $50 billion per year. It has now become a standard business practice to manage water consumption efficiently using data. Additionally, all countries, including India, have strict government regulations regarding water usage. By offering cost-effective, end-to-end technology services, Kritsnam is answering this need and helping our clients to meet compliance and sustainability objectives,” said K Sri Harsha, co-founder Kritsnam Technologies.

Kritsnam is enabling businesses with water intelligence and scientific water management practices. Kritsnam's flagship product, Dhaara Smart is an intelligent data-driven decision-making tool for water managers that helps them save water and money. With Dhaara Smart, managers can project an overall water budget plan for their organization, track their actual water use in comparison to that plan, identify the gaps, potential weaknesses and eventually take corrective actions. Bringing together IoT, data analytics and SaaS platforms into an integrated live water budgeting/auditing tool for the first time, the team is committed to helping businesses reduce their water risks and increase their water security, added the statement.