Skye Air Mobility & Redcliffe Labs Join Hands To Revolutionize Healthcare Services

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Skye Air Mobility, a drone delivery logistics provider, has signed an agreement with Redcliffe Labs, a leading diagnostics healthcare company.

Company handle

This partnership is aimed at faster sample collection from the urban, semi-urban and remote corners of the country using drone delivery technology

Around 30-40 test flights will be conducted from Redcliffe Lab’s national reference lab in Noida from mid February onwards. The engagement shall also capture deploying drones in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K and north eastern states, said a statement, said a statement

“Skye Air has successfully done over 900 flights, delivering a track record of reliability. Given the experience and operational efficiency we carry, we are set to operate regular delivery flights between hub and spoke to ensure faster, efficient and cost effective deliveries of diagnostic samples and other healthcare items. This will enable a connected, automated and faster logistics for Redcliffe Labs. We clearly see this as an important milestone towards making India a global drone hub,” said Swapnik Jakkampudi, co-founder, Skye Air Mobility.

“We are elated to collaborate with Skye Air Mobility to speed up how diagnostics services are delivered in our country. We started the company with a vision to provide world-class diagnostic services to people across the Indian subcontinent in an affordable manner and intend to serve 500 million Indians by 2027. This step is strategic in terms of achieving reduced turnaround time along with serving patients even in the remotest parts of the country,” said Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs.

The association with the drone delivery leader will help Redcliffe Labs to speed up the process and increase efficiency, added the statement.