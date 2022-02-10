Hilshaw Group Appoints Ishaanvi Holdings To Develop An Environmentally Sustainable Healthcare Facility In Albania

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hilshaw Group, a multi-family office and investment advisory, has appointed Ishaanvi Holdings, a company integrating healthcare projects across the MENA region, as a smart healthcare solutions partner for Balkan Hills Smart City, a 1,259 sq. m. (3,112-acre) holistic smart city in Albania. With the appointment, Ishaanvi Holdings is set to develop a state-of-the-art environmentally sustainable healthcare facility within the smart city.

Shutterstock

The Balkan Hills Smart City, designed by renowned architects Oscar and Ponni Concesseo, will have very low carbon embodied in the building materials and use natural light and ventilation technologies in order to reduce carbon emissions. The low-rise buildings are intended to minimize elevator-based power consumption, while solar photo voltaic-powered buggies will help staff and patient movement across the buildings.

The project is an indication of the company’s commitment to building smart green cities. "They say that visions without execution are mere hallucinations, and mega visions that bring about projects like Balkan Hills Smart City are the result of pure action and execution with the support of capable partners like Ishaanvi Holdings," said Lal Bhatia, Chairman, Hilshaw Group. "The company's healthcare heritage coupled with cross-discipline technologies is just what is needed to make smart city concepts holistic. With this alliance, we are one step closer to bringing the vision that is Balkan Hills to fruition.”

Lal Bhatia, Chairman, Hilshaw Group

M. K. Narayanan, Senior Board Member of Ishaanvi Holdings, added, "Being a part of a novel concept such as carbon neutral hospitals is nothing short of an honor. With global warming looming before us, this is indeed the need of the hour. I am exceptionally excited by the adaptability of the model, which allows it to be implemented across any geography."

With US$175 million allocated towards UAE real estate, Hilshaw Group aims to support work visa programs to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on work culture. The group has also been appointed as the exclusive advisor and financial consultant for the $7 billion Green Smart City, which has been marked as an initiative of national importance, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related: Eyes On The Prize: Lal Bhatia, Chairman, Hilshaw Group