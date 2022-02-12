Listen Up: Bose SoundLink Flex

Whether the Flex is upright on the kitchen counter, hanging from a backpack, or lying flat next to the pool, you don't need to do a thing to ensure optimal sound quality.

The Bose SoundLink Flex delivers impressive audio in an all-new size with an ultra-rugged design.

For the first time in a Bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Flex dynamically detects its orientation, and automatically adjusts itself to deliver uncompromised audio using Bose PositionIQ technology. Whether the Flex is upright on the kitchen counter, hanging from a backpack, or lying flat next to the pool, you don't need to do a thing to ensure optimal sound quality.

The SoundLink Flex's setup is straightforward with simple voice prompts for Bluetooth pairing. It remembers up to eight connections for seamless switching from one device to the next. Using the Bose Connect app, you can control the Flex, personalize settings, and receive the latest software updates.

And on-speaker buttons allow you to power on/off, turn volume up/down, connect to Bluetooth, as well as play, pause, or skip tracks. You can also access your phone's voice assistant, or take and make calls with exceptional clarity through a built-in microphone. The speaker has an IP67 rating making it dust and waterproof. With up to 12 hours of battery life, you are set to stream your playlist anywhere, anytime.

