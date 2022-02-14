Domains-as-assets: The Brave New World Of Crypto Investment

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to a report published in 2021, 81 per cent of high-net-worth individuals utilize alternative investments. It is typical for ultra-rich investors to seek unconventional investment opportunities to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation. However, one of the most hopeful promises of blockchain technology is financial inclusion through DeFi initiatives that eliminate the notorious financial intermediaries.

Ultimately, this opens up several more unconventional wealth creation pathways for the general public. One of such pathways is domain trading, an aspect of the Internet that has experienced minimal change since its boom in the 90s. However, the introduction of blockchain domains is revolutionizing the way people approach domain name trading and investment.

This has led to the emergence of platforms such as Cloudname that allow users to trade tokenized domains. Cloudname has developed the first fully integrated and decentralized platform to buy and sell domains with crypto.

The Good News Of Blockchain Domains

According to the Domains Market in 2022 report, the total number of the world’s domains is fast approaching 1 billion. This growth is being driven by the rise of new gTLDs (generic top-level domains) such as .xyz, .online, and .site. It is estimated that there will be more than 40 million new gTLDs in 2022 alone. This level of growth will increase the competition within domain trading and reduce potential investment opportunities. However, blockchain domains are countering this by opening up new opportunities.

Owners of traditional domains typically bank on a big brand coming along to purchase their high-value domain assets. This mindset is changing though, as the tokenization of a domain offers an alternative for owners who wish to make money.

Tokenized domains can be fractionalized so that the owners can mint several tokens to be sold to investors, just as with the fractionalization of shares. Owners can also generate passive income by offering their domains for rent, ensuring that they retain ownership of high-value domains for as long as they want.

With these exciting opportunities, Cloudname seeks to establish itself as the real estate of the metaverse, where crypto domains can be sold, bought, rented, and tokenized. The platform is built on the foundation that crypto domains are free of restrictions imposed by government authorities and traditional domain providers.

Yet, beyond transforming domains into ERC-20 non-fungible tokens, what truly sets Cloudname apart is its mission to empower domain traders regardless of their experience level to profit from their assets through advanced analytics tools and AI algorithms.

Empowering Domain Traders with Profitability Tools

As tokenized domains evolve, an already competitive market of domain trading will become more challenging. That is why Cloudname provides users with live pricing and trend spotting features to enable them to make smarter decisions and invest in domains at the right moment.

As every experienced domain speculator knows, identifying potentially valuable domains is a skill to be mastered. Now, even new investors can make high-quality decisions regarding domain trading through Cloudname’s pricing discovery. The platform is integrated with up to 20 APIs assessing various pricing factors in real-time and transmitting live information to users.

Cloudname users can access various features through the ERC-20 CNAME tokens backed by Polygon’s layer 2 scaling technology. The choice of Polygon reflects the founders’ belief in cost-effective and sustainable blockchain applications.

The evolving multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem uses layer 2 technology to build scalable solutions with lower gas fees, thereby paving the way for the broader adoption of blockchain innovations by the masses. In its own way, Cloudname is a pioneer, setting the pace for what investing would be like in a Web 3-enabled metaverse.

The Real Estate of the Metaverse

Tokenized domains can be used as payment gateways for cryptocurrencies. Therefore, Cloudname is essentially building a multi-chain crypto marketplace that integrates with blockchains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Polygon to create a seamless domain assets trading experience.

As a result, there are opportunities for long-term investors who hold domain names with the hope of selling them for a higher price in the future, as well as short-term investors who trade based on day-trading logic.

Unlike other crypto domain trading platforms, Cloudname is the first all-in-one platform for domain-as-assets in the Web 3.0 era, with all the promises that come with it, including privacy, decentralization, transparency, and freedom.

And it goes steps further, empowering both new and experienced traders with advanced statistics, AI tools, and live portfolio management for both blockchain and traditional domains.

Finally, Cloudname establishes itself as a one-stop-shop for all domain trading needs, even by bridging the dichotomous worlds of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. This will ultimately allow domain traders to benefit from emerging innovations in the investment space. From the 27th of January, 2022, early adopters would be able to register on the Cloudname platform and become the first movers in this brave new world of domain trading. New users can transfer their domain from outlets such as GoDaddy and Namecheap without losing ownership.

