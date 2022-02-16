The Mama Shark

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh was pursuing her career as a trainer, an artist and an entrepreneur with dietexpert.in, which was a health start-up for customized diet solutions. After graduating with a BCA degree in Information Technology, she became a corporate trainer at NIIT. While parallelly nurturing the artist in her she pursued a course in Figurative Art from New York Academy of Art where she was recognized as an emerging women artist of India.

With Honasa, the parent company of Mamaearth, her journey started with a personal experience. “When Varun and I had our first child, we started looking for chemical-free products for our baby, but we could not find options that were easily available in India. We mostly ended up importing baby care products or asking friends to bring them, which was both expensive and time-consuming. Identifying this gap, we decided to create Mamaearth and venture into ‘Toxin-free’ baby care products. While we started as a brand for baby care products, we soon realized that most millennials were looking for safe and toxin-free products for themselves too. Hence, we diversified into personal care products for adults as well,” shares Alagh on the inception of the enterprise.



To date, the D2C brand has already crossed the 500 Cr. Run rate and was declared a unicorn earlier in the year. Being a digital-first company, and with recent expansion across offline, they deliver across over 1000 cities and 10000 pin codes. Honasa Consumer, parent company of Mamaearth, The DermaCo. and Aqualogica, has received total funding of over 100Mn. The lead investors are Sequoia, Sofina Ventures Sofina Ventures SA and Evolvence. The company had earlier raised funds from Fireside Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.



The company recently launched the Stock Options Program for all its employees making them true owners of the company. Sharing her vision, Alagh adds, “Our vision is to create a House of Brands that are created to solve millennial concerns. With Mamaearth we launched a purpose-led brand with a No-toxin proposition, followed by The Derma Co. which is an active based skincare brand crafted to solve millennial skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, etc. With the recent launch of Aqualogica, a hydration-based skin care brand, the company has forayed into a new segment catering to unique requirements of Indian skin and tropical weather.” Mamaearth is a purpose-led brand and with the philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’, all the products are made with natural ingredients, PETA-certified cruelty-free, and no toxin proposition. The goodness extends with initiatives like Plant Goodness, through which they link every order made on their website to a tree they plant. They are also striving to be more environmentally friendly with their plastic positive initiative wherein they recycle more plastic than they use.