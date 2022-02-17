The Tech Sentinel

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ravi has always been inspired to build a startup. Not only is he passionate to learn new management concepts, opportunities and business models that are disrupting industries, but he also is a majority shareholder at Zeustride Technologies Private Limited as well as an active angel investor for a few newage growth start-ups in healthcare, interior architecture and technology segments. According to Ravi, pirated video material gets over 230 billion views a year and this statistic made Ravi and his partner Manan realize the value they could add, with the quantum of available resources at their disposal. They began to develop a solution that could protect the business interest of brands, entertainment houses and corporates that use digital streaming mediums to showcase their content online.

Zeustride’s cybersecurity arm Avalance developed a patented solution and proven methodology that uses artificial intelligence to dynamically track, detect and identify online piracy. The clientele of Zeustride’s cyber security brand Avalance includes Facebook, Wipro, Netflix, Disney, Hotstar, Prime Video, Dharma Productions to name a few. “Literally every brand and corporate worldwide is possibly a prospective client and this is reassuring for our continued efforts. We are scaling up rapidly and hiring teams across India and the Middle-East” says Ravi. Zeustride brings path-breaking innovation to the cyber security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps in large and complex networks by enabling cyber-security experts to immediately address high-priority issues and generate live reports about the status of infringement and the action that has been taken by third-party search engines like Google. Customers are believed to achieve a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources thereby lowering exposure and risk. AISOC (Artificial intelligence-based Security Operational Centre) exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations by continuously simulating attacks. Zeustride became cash positive right from the first month of their establishment and their initial investments went into building solutions, strengthening the team and building an eco-system around the solutions. Since their first investment of $250K from friends and family, according to Ravi, the company’s advisory board has in principle agreed to raise a $10 million funding series to ramp up operations, scale the AISOC platform and aggressively promote the brand digitally.

“The highest high is the freedom I enjoy – the freedom to meet new people, the freedom to make decisions that would change lives for the better, the freedom to explore the higher ground and the freedom to utilize my time and resources in a way I’d consider best,” says Ravi. The low, however, is the crunch of time and the need to be in a lot of places at the same time. 2021 has been a year of exciting challenges with the rise in the creation and consumption of online content; a year that paved the way for the conceptualization of Zeustride as the world’s premier AI-based anti-piracy solution. The company isn’t worried a wee bit about breaking even yet, for they are strategically aggressive with their investments and expenses. Ravi believes the road to profitability looks extremely bright as the global cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to more than $300 billion by 2027 and the Asia-Pacific cyber security market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. With the world moving to Web3.0 and digital assets emerging as a trend that everyone is catching onto, Ravi is of the opinion that this stellar growth trajectory needs next-generation security solutions, providing individuals and enterprises alike with the assurance that their information and funds are safe, and increasing their trust in the ecosystem as Zeustride continues marching forward in the direction of the security of digital assets and blockchain guarding.