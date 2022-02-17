How to Check Your Ratings From Uber Drivers, Plus 5 Ways to Avoid Getting a 1-Star Review

As of yesterday, curious Uber passengers can finally access a breakdown of their average rating in the rideshare app's new Privacy Center. Prior to the update, users could only see their average score across all past trips, but the new feature reveals individual reviews from drivers — ranging from a glowing five stars to the dreaded one.

Accessing these insights will require some work. First, make sure you've downloaded the most recent version of the app. From there, tap on your profile image, hit Settings, then scroll down to click the Privacy section. Choose the Privacy Center and swipe left beneath the "Your data and privacy at Uber" section. Three options in, “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?” will appear. Tap "See summary," scroll down to the ratings section, press "View my ratings," and there you have it. Peruse the reviews you've received (for your last 500 trips) under "Rider ratings."

While Uber wouldn't say how often the list is updated with new rides, the company noted there is a post-ride delay to protect the driver's privacy. Riders can also review their past trip information, payment details and control marketing preferences in the Privacy Center, and, as always, riders can give their drivers a rating on the one- to five-star scale too.

How much does your rating matter? Potentially a lot. Although Uber doesn't name a specific cutoff point, a driver or passenger that receives consistently low scores could lose access to the company's services. The minimum average rating differs from city to city, Uber states.

If you access your data and are shocked or disappointed by the results, Uber has some tips to boost your score: Be sure to take your trash with you, wear your seatbelt, be on time, treat riders with respect and don't slam doors. In other words, don't be a jerk.