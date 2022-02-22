Com Olho Raises INR 1.8 Crore In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Com Olho, cyber security and IP-led analytics startup, on Tuesday raised INR 1.8 crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilized towards tech hiring, technology improvement and aggressive market penetration into India, MENA and APAC.

“As digital marketing, product and performance marketing become the new age mantra for the companies, they are also dealing with ad fraud issues, return on media spends and efficacy delivered via each ad done. So far, there is no definitive way to determine any of these factors. Com Olho using its patented technology is able to provide this intensive knowledge and their reports that can be administered to challenge payouts. We believe we are first mover in such a cutting-edge segment. As we move closer towards metaverse and digital life, there is bound to be concerns about customer’s data,” said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

“We at Com Olho create innovative – AI-based technology to help enterprises and governments mitigate the risks arising from various kinds of digital frauds. We are India’s first company to get a patent grant for advertising fraud detection, to which Indian advertisers will lose 6,000 crore in 2022. The team at IPV believed in our cause and vision and are supporting us with growth strategy and investment,” Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Com Olho is a cyber security and IP-led analytics platform. They make it easy for CXO's to understand behavioral anomalies in their customer data and help them qualitatively audit digital media spends and digital brand presence to provide savings and better return on ad spends. The company was founded by Abhinav Bangia in 2019.