'All Black' Is the New Dress Code In the Metaverse

French designer and founder of Blvck Paris, Julian O’hayon launches his digital collection entitled ‘Blvck Genesis’. Blvck Genesis is a unique and never-seen-before NFT collection of avatars created by the lifestyle brand, Blvck Paris.

O’hayon explains that you’re not simply buying an avatar, you are gaining membership access to the exclusive Blvck Paris collector’s community with ever-growing benefits and offers. Blvck Genesis owners will enjoy continued benefits such as early access to future fashion collaborations, future NFT drops and exclusive experiences both in Blvck Stores around the world and in the Metaverse.

When asked about his vision on NFTs, O’hayon adds that “from an artistic perspective, I see NFTs as a natural progression of showcasing creative design. Whilst art is traditionally demonstrated through physical pieces, the introduction of NFTs allows those with digital animation skills to showcase and monetise their talent. NFTs are also a great way for artists and brands to evolve their product range whilst engaging a community. At Blvck, we see this collection as just the start of unlocking new and innovative ways to connect with our members. We are excited for new partnerships in the space and innovative ways to merge our physical and digital product offerings”.

O’hayon continues, “We are excited to have engaged the support of Coinsilium for the launch of the Blvck Genesis NFT collection and we are hopeful that this will be the first of many projects that we will have the opportunity to work on together.”

The project is advised by Coinsilium. Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain venture operator based in Gibraltar. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The company is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance."

To make this collection truly unique and a next-level experience, Blvck partnered up with Hora Games, who established themselves as one of the pioneers in the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming genre. Their project Crypto Idle Miner propelled them into a casual gaming sphere with a never-seen-before concept, rewarding players based on their learboard position. Hora Games is one of the first P2E companies that successfully launched their project on Google Play & App Store. Today, they have over 700,000 downloads on both platforms!

Now, they are expanding their metaverse experience to include NFT playable content, making this collaboration even more innovative, exciting, and exclusive!

Blvck Genesis features 9,999 unique NFTs. Each graphic is crafted by O’hayon. Following which, the avatars will result from the random combination of these graphical elements through a Blvck randomiser.