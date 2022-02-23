Gigforce Raises $2 Million From Meraki Labs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gigforce, an on-demand staffing platform, raised $2 million from Meraki Labs. With the present investment from Meraki Labs, the tech platform has raised a total of $6 million till date.

Company handout

The funds will be used to further build deep tech and strong analytics for on-gig performance. This will reduce the hiring process, drive giger delight and enhance productive engagement.

“As an organization, expansion of our team size by more than 2.5 times reflects our growth trajectory to grow bigger and better. We have stalwarts from industry continuously joining our leadership team across various functions. The aim is to have 50,000 active gigers by the end of this year. We feel encouraged with the trust and support of all our investors,” said Chirag Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Gigforce.

“We’re thrilled to join Gigforce in their mission to democratize access to good jobs. The gig economy will solve for India’s burgeoning unemployment crisis in a way that caters to the aspiration and overall well being of gigers. Leveraging technology to build a strong ecosystem will ensure the benefits are equitably distributed and at scale,” said Mridu Jhangiani from Meraki Labs.

Gigforce app is an interface for Gigers’ for their documentation, choosing gigs and getting paid. Gigforce is also piloting to bring benefits on its app like insurance, quick training, doctors-on-call, and micro credit along with various industry leading partners, said a statement.