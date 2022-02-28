TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase 2022 Set To Reward 11 Startups With US$100,000 In Funds On March 10, 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over 20 startups will be presenting their business ideas at the 2022 TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase, a program powered by Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in collaboration with Riyadh-based Saudi British Bank, being held on March 10, 2022.

TAQADAM

The event, which is set to be hosted as a live hybrid event, comes at the end of the seventh cohort of the annual six-month long TAQADAM Startup Accelerator, which began in August 2021. 58 founders from 23 startups will showcase what they’ve been working on during the program to an audience of investors, business leaders and other entrepreneurs. With these founders hailing from over ten countries, this has also been said to be the program’s most diverse cohort since its launch in 2016.

Source: TAQADAM

The theme for this year’s program “Tomorrow, Harmonized,” was coined as an acknowledgement of each founder’s unique journey as well as to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurial thinking. At the end of the pitching session, 10 startups will be granted US$100,000 as a follow-on funding to the $40,000 they received at the start of the TAQADAM Accelerator Program. An eleventh startup selected by the online and in-person audience will also be rewarded $100,000.

During their six-month period at the program, each of these startups received access to co-working spaces throughout Saudi Arabia, and also got to avail industry-specific mentorships, workshops and targeted networking opportunities. As part of the final proceedings of the program, participating startups will get to present solutions catering to a plethora of industries including sustainability, fintech, food systems, healthcare, education and consumer service.

Interested individuals and entitites can register to be a part of the event here.

