Open Finance Startup Upswing Raises $4 Million From QED Investors

Upswing Financial Technologies, an open finance B2B ecosystem enabler, founded by ex-bankers Anupam Bagchi and Nihar Gupta, has raised $4 million from global fund QED Investors and a clutch of renowned fintech founders.

Company Handout

QED, a fintech-focused fund whose investments feature 25 unicorns globally including Nubank, Credit Karma and SoFi, was co-founded by Nigel Morris, who previously co-founded Capital One.

The funding will be used by Upswing in building plug-and-play platforms for open finance and help fintechs and consumer tech players offer financial services seamlessly. The company is working with a few leading banks on the stack which will go live in a phased manner in 2022.

“In this decade of banking, consumers will opt to access their financial services from any digital interface, which may necessarily not belong to a bank. Upswing’s open finance-as-a-service platform is highly customisable, simple and modular and will significantly reduce the integration efforts of consumer tech players to launch financial products like savings accounts, deposits and lending services," said Anupam Bagchi, co-founder, Upswing.

“In the coming decade, consumer companies will ubiquitously offer banking and financial products. Upswing will be a vital ecosystem player providing consumer-centric solutions as well as the right compliance and security infrastructure. Anupam and Nihar bring deep sector experience and complementary expertise. We have no doubt that they will assemble an all-star team to tackle this vital mission," added Sandeep Patil, partner and head of Asia, QED Investors.

The round also saw participation from funds like Better Capital, Amara VC, Multiply Ventures, Capier Investments, Utsav Somani from AngelList.