From Einstein To Richard Branson, Top 10 Quotes On Entrepreneurship

Unconventional is one of the words which can be used to describe the life of an entrepreneur. The lack of a steady pay cheque, digging into your cash reserves, fluctuations in the market and irregular working hours are just some of the many variables one has to constantly play around with.

However, the advantage is that India’s current startup phase is booming with new businesses springing up all around us, which means that there is a lot more experience and knowledge one can draw on when in doubt. But that in no way negates the risks one still has to take. Entrepreneurship gets you into a completely new world, and in order for one to draw some inspiration, we’ve listed below 10 quotes that can help you at various phases of your journey. These pearls of wisdom come from some of the brightest minds, inventors and leaders the world has seen.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

- Peter Drucker

"My biggest motivation? Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long University education that I never had - everyday I’m learning something new."

- Richard Branson

"It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure."

- Bill Gates

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

- Thomas Edison

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.”

- Albert Einstein

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.”

- Winston Churchill

“Genius is 1% inspiration, and 99% perspiration.”

- Thomas Edison

“The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”

- Vince Lombardi

“Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won't so you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't.”

- Warren G. Tracy’s student

"What is not started will never get finished”

- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe