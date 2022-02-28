AjnaLens Raises INR 12 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AjnaLens, Mumbai-based XR hardware and software company, has raised INR 12 crore from Let's Venture Angel Fund, JITO Angel Network and angel investors, in another round of a pre-Series A funding.

The funds will be used to propel tech innovation, increase manufacturing in India, expand the team and customer base.

“Just a few years back, startups were lagging behind in competing with the established defense companies. Now, the Indian defense system is booming with a range of defense startups. AjnaLens is one of them and we are proud to back the dynamic team who have developed critical solutions for the security and defense space,” said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice chairman JITO Angel Network.

“With rapid adoption of technology, deeper Internet penetration in India, terms like metaverse will become common tech vocabulary in the near future. We thank the investors for believing in our vision to augment human intelligence and empowering them to progress towards higher awareness. Focusing on growth, AjnaLens will utilize the funds to propel tech innovation, manufacturing in India, expanding team and customer base,” said Abhijit Patil, co-founder and COO, AjnaLens.

AjnaLens is helping India’s government and fortune 500 companies in digital transformation by providing end-to-end solutions related to VR training simulations, AR-based remote assistance, digital twin, enterprise metaverse as well as providing indigeneous defense solutions like see-through armor to Indian defense forces, said a statement.