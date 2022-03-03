Filo Raises $23 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Instant live tutoring startup Filo has raised $23 million in Series A round led by Anthos Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV, Sapling Capital, and a host of investors including Gokul Rajaram, Rob Frohwein (co-founder - Kabbage), Mate Pencz & Florian Hagenbuch (founders, Loft) and Ross Lipson (co-founder, Dutchie).

Company handout

Filo will use the funds primarily for product development as it goes deeper into modeling pedagogy at scale, expanding the team, tapping new categories and scaling its tutor base across the country.

Filo is an instant-live tutoring platform that connects students with tutors in less than 60 seconds across the country. The platform is present in more than 15 countries and has over 40,000-plus tutors.

“At Filo, we are extremely passionate about technology and how it can help students achieve their goals. One of the biggest challenges that students face in their journey are learning gaps which become visible when they are attempting to solve problems on their own. Quick resolutions at this time, when they are fully involved, smoothens their path extensively. However, building a solution like this requires deep engineering and AI capabilities; which is what we have been working on. We have also proven a cash-efficient high pull model which is a first of its kind in the current edtech space,” said Imbesat Ahmad, founder and CEO of Filo.

“We are excited about Filo because of their unique value proposition to students that has resulted in rapid traction and outstanding customer advocacy. We are thrilled to partner with Imbesat and the Filo team,” said Annie Luchsinger, Investor, Anthos Capital.

Filo was founded by Imbesat Ahmad (IIT Kharagpur), Shadman Anwer (IIT Delhi) and Rohit Kumar (IIT Kharagpur). On Filo, students get 24x7 exclusive access to live, one-on -one, video learning sessions personalized from day one. Every session is designed keeping in mind the learning capabilities and style of individual students. With Filo, students can solve problems, clear concepts, prepare for school and competitive examinations, finish homework assignments, take private classes, solve mock tests, prepare notes and get mentorship, said a statement.