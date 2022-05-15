How to Earn Money as a Freelance Content Writer Worldwide

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Freelance content writing is the zenith of achievements in this industry. Although this statement is an individual perspective at the affair, each writer is aiming for the same. Content writing itself is a booming industry, and being able to reach a point where you earn solely based on your own credit is huge. Instead of operating with an established name, the self-worth of the writer receives more value. To be honest, this business is actually preferred by many today as it involves less people in the process and a cohesive line of thought between the writer and the company or product being written for.

If a writer is beginning to opt for freelance content writing as a medium of earning, then they generally must have at least two years of experience in the industry. The freelance market is far more competitive than the corporate content writing market, and it will gobble up a novice writer. The perspective of competing with writers from around the entire globe can be very daunting for a writer who doesn't understand the techniques and tweaks to survive in the industry yet. However, once the relevant experience and knowledge on how to cater to the client's request and bidding is acquired, a writer is set to earn money as a freelancer.

Nonetheless, this list is a guide to writers beginning to wonder about this path as a medium of livelihood and how they can earn a substantial amount of money through this. It is important to grasp that all these tips and guides are only relevant once you have cleared the time in the industry and have a very strong and comprehensive understanding of content and how it caters to customers and clients alike.

Set up a portfolio

Having exhausted considerable time in the content writing business, it is befitting to say that a writer will have tons of work at their disposal. A portfolio is a culmination of all the writer's best work encased within a document so that it serves as testament. In the freelance business, clients often ask for a portfolio or a proof of work, and being able to furnish this builds confidence within a client. Besides, having a set of documents instead of one single document as a sample of work is far better as there is scope of versatility, diversity in thoughts and relevant issues that would receive prominence.

Start writing blog posts

Blog posts have a huge presence in the content writing industry. There was a point in time in which blogs were incredibly popular, and even today, blogs that highlight relevant issues and topics receive a lot of attention. However, that perspective of the business comes later. At the very onset of planning a career in freelance writing, a writer should begin with a blog post. This can be on any platform or any famous blogging websites, such as Blogger, Tumblr, WordPress and more, and the writer should begin to publish blogs every once in a while. Even if the blog does not acquire sufficient views online, it's still a form of a digital presence for the writer, and the blog posts will also add to the sample work list for the client.

Fix on a specific niche

It is always advisable for a content writer in the corporate industry to discover new and novel manners of producing content. Writing for a single industry or only one type of product might restrict the creativity of the writer and limit them to one single field of operation. In the corporate field, the writer must traverse each and every option of writing content in order to understand their strength. Accumulating that information, they must also deduce which industry or genre they are most comfortable writing in. The essence of this thought is that comfort would come from knowledge, and this would ensure a better quality of content. Having decided on that, it is important that the writer designs their portfolio and blog post around that genre so that it is convenient for the client hiring on that basis. Although the writer must be adept in all forms of content, their flair for one specific genre should be exceptional.

Build an account on Fiverr and other freelancing websites

Fiverr is one of the most easily accessible platforms for freelance content writers to make money. Having created a portfolio and established a niche for operating, they should market and promote their skills on the website. On creating the account, Fiverr would host the writer's profile on its website, and then they will have a global presence and a pool of clients.

Now, it is important to create an appealing description, profile bio and portfolio, so that the clients are attracted. Being appealing is one of the most essential elements in this industry, so make sure to grab the attention of the client with the profile bio itself. They will need to create similar profiles on other freelance content writing websites and follow the similar procedures.

Know your worth

It is very important for a writer to have knowledge of the market rates in the industry. They should be aware of the per-word rate, per-page rate and rates that vary according to the industry of work. In such a scenario, while fixing their price on websites, they must also consider their experience in the industry and deliberate on the issue accordingly. It is also important to not offer services below the standard rate.

Besides all this, a few more important traits are adhering to deadlines, having perfect knowledge of communicating with clients, and time management skills. Once those things are mastered, it becomes convenient to work freelance.

All the points above are not an immediate solution to earning money, because a freelance career takes time. The main point is to not lose hope, and keep building and sustaining until you're successful. This guide is a great start, but the eventual result is directly proportional to your patience and effort.

