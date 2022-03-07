You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

QPe, a Delhi-NCR-based O2O (offline to online) commerce platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in a Seed round led by a US-based angel investor Daniel Keloha.

The company intends to utilize the amount to expand its team, onboard more merchants and augment its tech landscape to fulfill the market demands.

"With over 749 million users in India, digitizing the business has become necessary to stay ahead of the competitors. Hence, we empower businesses of all scales by making them more discoverable and helping them grow exponentially, even in the pandemic," said Manish Kaushik, co-founder, QPe.

"QPe is democratizing e-commerce by offering a digital ecosystem to manage and automate their business. From the merchants in rural pockets to big players QPe is empowering all sorts of businesses," said Mohit Choudhary, co-founder of QPe.

Incepted by Manish Kaushik and Mohit Choudhary in 2021, QPe digitizes enterprise and SMB merchants through a full-stack solution from an online store to manage orders, payments, deliveries, marketing and business automation-all from one single platform. QPe envisions bringing offline businesses and SMEs in tier III, IV cities, towns and rural parts of the country.

India accounted for approximately 6.3 crore SMEs in 2021, employing a large portion of the rural population. QPe acts as a catalyst by paving the way for SMEs to digitally transform operations and scale offerings for the better. The company digitizes mom and pops stores and small business merchants to set up an online store and sell products by uploading inventory. From grocery to restaurants and electronics stores to kirana stores, QPe digitizes them to use QR code-based ordering, offering customers a premium experience, said a statement.