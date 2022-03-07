From Napoleon to Jack Welch, 10 quotes from the world's greatest leaders

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If one were to start jotting down the various characteristics that leaders are supposed to have, it could turn into quite a long list. However, there are certain basic qualities that every leader must have, such as integrity, communication skills, delegation, empathy and the ability to lead by example. History is full of thousands of examples of leaders who are remembered and continue to inspire even today. Of course, as our understanding of these individuals increases, we also realize that they had their own failings. Julius Caesar, Winston Churchill, Barack Obama- through generations different personalities have emerged and proved themselves according to the age and situations they find themselves in.

Wikimedia Commons Napoléon Bonaparte

Through books, videos and archival footage their knowledge and experiences have been passed down through the ages so that we can learn from them in being better leaders ourselves, especially in times of crisis.

We’ve listed just 10 quotes that help in showing us the path in life, merely a fraction of the wisdom which is out there for us to learn from. Here are some quotes by the greatest leaders the world has ever seen.

The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant. —Max DePree

Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. —Warren Bennis

Lead me, follow me, or get out of my way. — General George Patton

Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others. —Jack Welch

A leader is a dealer in hope. —Napoleon Bonaparte

My own definition of leadership is this: The capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence. —General Montgomery

The most dangerous leadership myth is that leaders are born-that there is a genetic factor to leadership. That's nonsense; in fact, the opposite is true. Leaders are made rather than born. —Warren Bennis

Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily; even if you had no title or position. —Brian Tracy

Effective leadership is not about making speeches or being liked; leadership is defined by results not attributes. —Peter Drucker

Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better. —Harry S. Truman