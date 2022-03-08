The Soul Connection: Sara Ali Khan

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What's on your mind? “Investment,” said Sara Ali Khan, actor and investor. With a series of movies under her belt, the effervescent actor has now stepped into investing in startups. “I feel very blessed to be at the stage where I am right now. I have always believed in following my heart, whether it’s about my professional life or personal life. Investing had always been on my mind, I was just waiting for the right opportunity. I am glad, I am finally taking the step with The Souled Store,” said the investor, who is at the peak of her career.

The Souled Store

The actor is now an equity partner at The Souled Store. “I am joining The Souled Store as an investor at an undisclosed amount. In a short span of time, the brand has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space. Being an ardent pop-culture lover, a firm believer in originality and comfort, I see the brand as a perfect fit for fashion. It’s the first time I am investing in a brand. Can’t wait!”

It's not easy to crack a deal with an investor. There are a lot of parameters that have to be ticked before a deal is signed. “I love being part of brands that resonate with my personality. With The Souled Store’s massive popularity, growing brand equity and my love for all things pop-culture, I knew this was a perfect fit for me as an investor. I believe in the brand and can’t wait to be a part of the journey,” said Sara, giving an insight into her investment wishlist.

The actor believes the apparel and fashion industry is growing exponentially. “It was the right time for me to join in the bandwagon. I hope to continue spreading the pop-culture wave.”

Talking about the future of women's fashion, she said, “Women’s fashion is ever evolving, we see new styles and trends emerging every second day. Today’s women love to experiment, they love to create their own ensembles. Women love the mixing and matching game when it comes to fashion. It creates a whole new look. I also think women today opt for clothes that make them feel comfortable and relaxed.”

“Also, sustainability is a big factor today, we are keen to know about fabrics and would prefer eco-friendly clothing items. Women’s fashion is very dynamic and keeps changing with time,” she added.

The actor has collaborated with brands such as Mamaearth, TBZ, Fiama, Chumbak HealthifyMe, Vivo, Veet, Purplle, Rexona, among others.

With a lot of laurels to her credit, she does not get bogged down by success or failures. “It has been an incredible journey so far, I got to work with some of the finest directors and actors from the industry. I believe this journey has not only helped me evolve as an actor but also as a human being, and it’s a great feeling. The most important lesson I have learnt is to stay grounded. Failures tend to teach you more as you learn to improve in order to succeed.”

The actor is mostly seen greeting her fans with a Namaste, “Namaste is my gratitude towards my fans. Connecting with my audience has always been a wonderful experience. I am glad they have continuously supported and appreciated my work. I try my best to make time for them and interact whenever I get a chance, either during promotions or Instagram lives.”

Does the future look investment savvy? “If I come across something that interests me, then why not? Looking forward to my next chapter as an investor. Fingers crossed!”