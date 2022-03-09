Wellcurve Raises Undisclosed Amount in Seed Funding Round Led By Benevolent Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wellcurve--an integrated e-commerce platform curating leading brands, products and information dedicated to a healthier lifestyle--on Wednesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in a seed investment round. The round was led by Benevolent Capital, one of the leading investors in Thrasio, and witnessed additional participation from Angel investor Tommy Rosen, one of the investors in Thrive Market, America’s biggest organic food E-commerce platform. Funds will be utilized to expand the network of health experts on the platform and augment the technology to further personalize the user experience.

“We have built an ecosystem where direct to consumer brands in the healthy food space can find the right set of Consumers & Health Conscious Individuals can find the right products with the help of Health Experts. With a curated set of brands, we aim to switch regular pantry products of a household to healthy food alternatives,” said Nikhil Mehra, founder, and CEO, Wellcurve.

“Benevolent Capital is thrilled to be an investor in Wellcurve. We view Wellcurve’s potential and business model as being quite similar to our investments in Thrasio and Carbon6, which is why Wellcurve resonated with us,” Brett, co-Founder, Benevolent Capital.

Founded in 2019 by Nikhil Mehra, Wellcurve is a startup based out of New Delhi. The startup aims to enable its customers to make an informed choice and make healthier eating affordable for all. Wellcurve integrates content and commerce, providing users an ecosystem to discover information, shop for healthier food alternatives, find healthy recipes and engage with health experts, nutritionists, fitness enthusiasts, and home chefs. Wellcurve, a one-stop solution for the best brands in the nutrition space, has witnessed a staggering growth of 500 per cent in the last 12 months with an annual recurring Gross Merchandise Value of INR17 crore. The startup further aims to add 50 new direct to consumer health and nutrition brands online within the next three to six months. The company also aims to launch its private label. The funding will support the startup's vision of providing India a realm of a healthy and nutritional ecosystem with relevant insights for their nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands.