ToneTag Introduces Simplified Voice-Based UPI Digital Payment Solutions For Feature Phones

In line with its commitment to empowering India to make offline digital payments, ToneTag, India’s fastest-growing sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, has recently rolled out its simple and secure VoiceSe UPI digital payments for feature phone user, in partnership with NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI, under the guidance of RBI.

In a bid to boost digitisation and enhance safe online transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a new unique payments interface (UPI) for feature phones – UPI 123Pay, which will allow India's 40 crore feature phone users to access the payment service. ToneTag, in association with NSDL Payments Bank, has launched its IVR ‘6366 200 200’ to bridge a considerable gap in accessibility of digital payments, especially in rural India and help people to make digital payments with inconsistent network connectivity, said a statement.

“Post our successful pilot testing of voice-based payments, we are excited to offer this simple and secure payment solution that will lead the offline payment digital revolution in the country. Our main aim is to cater to the gap in digital payment accessibility by introducing a payment solution that the rural Indian population or digitally not savvy people can easily use. Though the smartphone revolution in India is on the rise, a majority of the rural population is still reluctant to leave the comfort, simplicity of feature phones and conduct offline payments daily. Our easy, secure payment service will not only allow a mobile user to do fund transfer but also helps in utility bills, balance enquiry, recharging their DTH, pre-paid mobile network service, or FASTag - by the power of their voice. This is an all-inclusive technology that fills the gap in the existing financial ecosystem and brings many benefits to the customers,” said Vivek Singh, co-founder, ToneTag.

ToneTag is driven to realize mobile experiences and interactions as a service. The technology uses sound waves to enable contactless, offline and proximity data communication on any device. Being a software element, it can easily be integrated into existing devices, making it highly compatible and accessible to everyone. Transactions are highly secure and frictionless, creating a seamless experience for users, added the statement.