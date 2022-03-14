On This Platform, Fans Can Meet And Interact With Their Favorite Celebrities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On FanRoomLive.com, fans can meet and interact with their favorite celebrities virtually. FanRoom Live was established in 2020 by Jeff Krauss, President of IE Group, award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Cedric the Entertainer, and Mich Faulkner, the CEO of 123 Talent.

Handout

This digital platform allows fans to meet with various guest celebrities of their choice during the FanRoom Live events. The exclusive virtual interactions are organized town-hall-style. Here, artists like actors, musicians, authors, comedians, athletes, and other celebrities, with their fans, are presented with an opportunity to ask questions and express themselves on exciting topics or even discuss upcoming projects. Of course, feedback from both sides is also given there and then, live!

The sessions are intimate in the sense that fans are not only able to enjoy a Q&A format with their favorite A-list celebrities. But they also will have access to their favorite stars and an experience done like no one else before; up close and personal. In addition, other fans watch, listen and enjoy the unique digital experience streaming online. People love these events because they are streaming live; nothing is pre-recorded. Even better, something unpredictable can happen on each show, and the audience members get to watch it first-hand. So, if you're looking for a show that isn't scripted and are looking for some live entertainment, then FanRoom Live is the show for you!

Their team includes an actor/producer and comedian, Jae Benjamin, and producer Stacey Toy. They are both Co-EP and Co-Hosts of FanRoom Live. They are exceptional in their roles and make everyone feel welcome and entertained throughout each show. In addition, Jae Benjamin just wrapped filming his new movie: "The Legend of Jack and Diane" starring Tom Sizemore.

Jeff Krauss, also President of IE Group, an NYC hospitality, and events company, is part of the Executive Founding Team. He has worked with A-list entertainers such as Susan Sarandon, Uma Thurman, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Brian Cox, Rosario Dawson, Cynthia Nixon, Jennie Garth, Debra Messing, 50 Cent, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Spike Lee, Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg, Katherine McPhee Foster, Tichina Arnold, Nicole Scherzinger, Ludacris, Carmen Electra, Chris Jericho, Tituss Burgess, Ed Sheeran, Rapsody, and many others. Additionally, he has also hosted events for Patricia Field, Marc Bouwer, former Vanity Fair scribe George Wayne, and Malan Breton, among others, at various points in his career.

Other celebrities have graced FanRoom Live events. The celebrities include George Lopez, Cedric The Entertainer, Tommy Chong, D.L. Hughley, Morgan Fairchild, wrestling legends Kurt Angle, AEW star Paul Wight and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Other celebrities include Ice T & Coco with R&B sensation ZIEME, actors Holland Roden, Brant Daugherty, Jessica Parker Kennedy, producer Jackie Kallen, and rock stars like Anthrax lead singer Joey Belladonna, Kenny Aronoff and Leland Sklar, and others.

Due to the current global Covid-19 Pandemic, an added feature of the FanRoom Live events doesn't require fans to travel to a venue. This alleviates the potential spread of the virus and keeps audience members safe from exposure as we continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19. However, our event necessitates social distancing, including ease and comfort, without putting anyone at risk of catching COVID-19.

Another reason the founders launched FanRoomLive.com is to put smiles on people's faces. The events are done in support of various charities. In addition, portions of the proceeds from many shows are donated for the urgent needs of people in local communities.

I happened to attend one of these events, which FanRoom Live hosted. Celebrities attending the fundraiser were Chris Taylor from the LA Dodgers, Cedric, Alexander Ludwig, Tyler Rich, and Tichina Arnold, among many others. Their goal was to raise money for the Rock Solid Foundation and Children's Hospital of The Kings Daughters.

The experience of watching the celebrities interact with each other and their fans was unlike any other experience; it was a blast! The non-profit's goal is to raise funds for The Children's Hospital and ensure that all children in the foundation's community have top-notch medical treatment. In addition, the donations will help to ensure that the hospital has access to the latest technology and cutting-edge equipment. If there is one thing I know, audience members love supporting organizations such as this through their ticket purchases.

To participate in the FanRoom Live event, anyone can buy a ticket and join or stream select events. They can stream through Influencer TV via the Tiki Live app, Roku, Chromecast, and other top streamers, reaching more than 200 million homes in more than 138 Countries. Fans can also visit their YouTube channel for more information and see a few previous events and some fun clips.

Other previous and memorable shows include Ice T and Coco's pre-Valentine's Day event and a Karate Kid reunion between Sean Kanan, Daryl Vidal, and William Christopher Ford. Fans can still catch up on these past events online.

"At FanRoom Live, we understand the importance of fans interacting with their favorite celebrities. We also understand how much they can accomplish, not just for the people who love and support them but the charities that need assistance. Because we understand, we are constantly exploring and finding new ways to bring better events and shows for the fans," states co-Founder Jeff Krauss.

"Through our live streaming platforms, everyone can stay connected while receiving the best entertainment and all that our meetings and Q & A sessions offer. In addition, our meet and greet sessions will make you feel as though you know these celebrities on a personal level because that's how it feels." Such as with their recent February 10th pre-Superbowl event with Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs.

Other FanRoom Live events have included the February 16th show with Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs co-hosting FanRoom for We Win Foundation, fighting Lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

To check for more upcoming events, book and buy your tickets for the forthcoming events, head over to the FanRoom Live official website.

The opportunities for FanRoom Live are endless. We are now in an era where live streaming events are necessary to stay safe but still enjoy life like we're meant to. So are you ready to join in on the fun with your favorite celebrity? You can expect much more with FanRoom Live offers in their upcoming events.